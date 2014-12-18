© firaxissmooke dreamstime.com

Iskra ISD acquired by Finnish fund

Finnish asset manager KJK has acquired a 51% stake in Iskra ISD, the Kranj-based maker of plastic and metal components for the automotive, electronics and white goods industries, for an undisclosed sum.

Iskra ISD managers sold the stake in a bid to secure faster development and expansion of operations abroad, also through acquisitions and tie-ups with foreign partners.



Brining together several subsidiaries employing over 400 staff, Iskra ISD is seeking to increase the share of exports in revenue by one to two-thirds and develop new, higher value added products.



"We are aware we will not survive by 2020 if we merely supply components. We need new expertise and faster development to shift into becoming a systemic supplier of semi-finished export goods," CEO Jure Tepina says.



The new co-owner supports the strategy of faster internationalisation and investment in research and new capacities in a bid to improve profitability.



As the company is financially sound, Tepina believes it has the potential for organic growth and expansion through acquisition, with the new owner expected to help find takeover targets and strategic partners.