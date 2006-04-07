Pickering introduces LXI video matrix

Pickering Interfaces has added to it expanding range of LXI products with the introduction of a new video switch matrix, the 60-710.

The 60-710 is a dual 24x8 switching matrix specifically designed to switch video signals in 75 ohm transmission lines. The 60-710 can also be configured via software to operate as a single expanded matrix of 48 by 8.