Jotron takes part in UK military air traffic management deal

Aquila, a joint venture between NATS and Thales, has signed a contract with the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) to transform terminal air traffic management at military airfields.

Aquila will modernise air traffic management at over 100 MOD locations in the UK and overseas, including more than 60 airfields and ranges. The overall contract is valued at approximately GBP 1.5 billion over the course of its 22 year life-span and Jotron AS will supply VHF & UHF radio communications equipment and Ricochet record and replay systems as part of the Aquila Asset replacement programme. Over 70 MOD sites will be installed with Jotron communication technology.



Aquila will deliver new equipment, system upgrades, maintenance, support services and training. The Marshall programme will ensure a safe, efficient and sustainable air traffic management service for the UK Armed Forces.



Jotron will supply radio equipment and accessories and Ricochet recorder and replay systems with a value of GBP 24,3 million. All systems are to be delivered between 2015 and 2021. Jotron will also provide Through-life Support services for the duration of the entire contract.



“After several years of dedicated work on this project, it is a great pleasure for Jotron to finally sign the contract. Jotron has a well-earned reputation of providing its clients with professional and innovative solutions. We are grateful for the trust MOD has shown in Aquila and Jotron technology and we very much look forward to the future cooperation with all parties in this team,” says Roar Flaatnes, Sales & Marketing Director at Jotron ATC & Coastal Communication Division.