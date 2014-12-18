© alexey utemov dreamstime.com

Elektrobit rationalises its operations in Finland

Elektrobit (EB) has concluded personnel negotiations, started on November 6, 2014, in its Wireless Business Segment in Finland in order to centralise some its operations more in Oulu and to focus the roles of its offices in Finland.

EB has decided to terminate the employment contracts of a maximum of 19 employees in its sites in Kajaani and Tampere. For a few employees, EB will alternatively offer new positions in Oulu. With these actions EB will achieve annual cost savings of approximately EUR 1 million, from the beginning of 2015 onwards. Currently, the Wireless Business Segment has 465 employees in Finland.



These cost saving actions will cause non-recurring costs of about EUR 0.4 million that will weaken the operating result of the last quarter of 2014.