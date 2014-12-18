© nyul dreamstime.com

Vycom and a record 2014

PCB trading company Vycom reported a record turnover for 2014. With USD 21 million it was the highest turnover since the company’s founding.

Sales were originally driven from the headquarter in Hong Kong and the regional office in Northern Italy. Directed towards the needs of local European customers, the Italian office strengthened the existing customer relationships, states Paolo Ciocca, heading the export activities from office in Italy.



The success of the new structure - local and regional offices - lead to the establishment of the European headquarter in Männedorf (Switzerland) last year. In 2014, Vycom continued its expansion strategy. “During the first quarter of 2014, we opened a sales office in Murrieta (California) to serve our customers there. This was followed by another office in Boston (Massachusetts) in the second quarter”, continues Paolo Ciocca.



Changes were also made in Europe, expanding customer service by signing a strategic alliance with Altec Electronic AG (based in Geroldswil; Switzerland) recently.



Continuing on this successful path into 2015, Paolo Ciocca explains: “For 2015, we plan on finalising the agreements for a new sales-office in France and Germany, supporting the respective markets. Vycom is also considering an office in Moscow, but we are only in the early stages here.”