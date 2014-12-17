© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com Electronics Production | December 17, 2014
Sparton acquires Industrial Electronic Devices
Sparton Corporation's wholly owned subsidiary, Sparton IED, LLC has completed the acquisition of certain assets of Industrial Electronic Devices, Inc. in an all-cash transaction.
IED, located in Flemington, New Jersey, designs and manufactures a full line of ruggedized displays for the Industrial and Marine markets. Their catalog spans over 600 standard, semi-custom, and custom configurations. These product lines will be consolidated into the Aydin Displays facility, located in Birdsboro, PA.
"Although not material in size, the addition of IED meets the criteria of our growth strategy by growing our ruggedized electronics platform with additional ruggedized display and touch screen offerings in the harsh and demanding sectors of the Industrial and Marine markets, diversifying our customer base, and increasing the utilization of our existing assets,” stated Cary B. Wood, president and chief executive officer of Sparton. “Additionally, IED brings solid, long term customer relationships that will benefit from Sparton’s expanded list of service offerings.”
“We look forward to having IED move into our Aydin Displays location and begin contributing to quickly enhancing our market position in both the Industrial and Marine markets,” commented Art Mengel, general manager of Aydin Displays. “In the coming months we will be transitioning IED’s customers to Birdsboro with an orderly and seamless approach, using contemporary tools such as Sparton’s New Product Introduction (NPI) and Advanced Product Quality Planning (APQP) processes as well as the Sparton Production System.”
“We are pleased to join the Sparton team,” stated Jerry Kalajian, owner of IED. “With the additional support and enhanced capabilities Sparton has to offer, we expect to be able to fulfill our customers’ needs in a more timely and effective manner.”
Mr. Kalajian will join Sparton to oversee the transition and integration of IED’s customers to the Birdsboro facility, to maintain relationships with their current customers, and to expand current and future customer accounts.
