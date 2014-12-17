© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Elekonta Marek adds production capabilities with Orbotech

German PCB prototype specialist Elekonta Marek has deployed an Orbotech’s Nuvogo 800 Direct Imaging (DI) system.

Elekonta Marek specializes in the production of prototypes of MLB up to 42 layers and QTA jobs in 24 hours.



Commenting on the latest addition to their production floor, Mr. Lars Presche, General Manager said, “This was one of the fastest and smoothest installations I have ever seen. After three days the machine was up and running and the throughput it provides is astonishing. This addition to our imaging capabilities enables us to better cope with the rising demand in prototypes we are experiencing.”



“Elekonta Marek and Orbotech have a strong partnership and we are pleased to serve our customers with the best in DI technology combined with with local, highly-dedicated customer service”, said Mr. Hadar Himmelman, President of Orbotech West. “We look forward to continuing to work together and support Elekonta Marek’s needs in the future.”