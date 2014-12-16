© trueffelpix dreamstime.com

ÅAC Microtec appoints Mikael Andersson as new CEO

ÅAC Microtec AB, the Swedish-based supplier of satellite and highvalue space solutions to the global aerospace industry, has appointed Mikael Andersson as its new CEO.

Mikael brings an entrepreneurial background and market-driven approach to ÅAC Microtec. His more than 20 years’ experience in international business includes the position of CEO at Novator, a high-tech engineering company with contracts at both Airbus Industries and the Boeing Company.



“From my meetings with customers and partners in the USA and Europe over the past few weeks, it’s clear that ÅAC Microtec is highly regarded,” says Mikael Andersson.



“Our microelectronics technologies and skills, plus successfully launched satellite missions, position us alongside many of the most respected players in the aerospace business. ÅAC Microtec North America, for example, has been selected as a technology partner to the California-based Wyle Corporation whose Aerospace Group has been named prime contractor on the Fully Integrated Lifecycle Mission Support Services contract recently awarded by NASA. The overall contract has a potential value of USD 270 million and all work will be performed at the NASA Ames Research Center, which is also home to ÅAC Microtec North America. This partnership reflects our prominent standing in the US market and I’m convinced that we will soon strengthen our position as a strategic supplier even more,” Mikael Andersson adds.



Chariman of the Board Rolf Hallencreutz comments. “ÅAC Microtec is already a world leader in miniaturized electronic components and systems for spacecraft. With Mikael onboard, we will soon add new names to our already impressive list of global customers and partners.”