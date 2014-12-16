© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

TT in exclusive supply agreement with Rolls-Royce subsidiary

TT Electronics plc has been selected by Controls and Data Services to be its strategic supplier of hybrid microcircuits.

Controls and Data Services is part of the Rolls-Royce Group, providing safety critical controls and asset intelligence solutions.



TT has been partnering with Controls and Data Services for the past five years and this latest agreement extends the existing Long Term Agreement to include the supply of engine control modules for the latest Rolls-Royce engines including the Trent XWB and Trent 1000. The exclusive supply agreement is for an initial term of 10 years.



"Controls and Data Services is a long-standing, strategic customer and we are delighted to be working with them on this key programme. This agreement further strengthens our relationship and reflects the significant investment we are making in our world class engineering and production capabilities," said Richard Tyson, Group Chief Executive of TT.



"This agreement is the result of close collaboration between the two businesses and provides a solid platform for ongoing technology development," added Wendy Stopher, Purchasing and Supply Chain Executive for Controls and Data Services.