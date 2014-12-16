© solstudio dreamstime.com

Steady growth of the PCB market YTD

The turnover figures for October 2014 surpassed those for September 2014 by one percent. YoY, figures increased by four percent.

YTD, figures increased 3.4 percent compared to the same period of 2013, reports the industry association ZVEI PCB and Electronic Systems. So far, 2014 is characterised by a very uniform sales performance for German PCB manufacturers; a deviation between two and three percent from the year's average is normal.



Order intake for October was 3.2 percent lower than what was recorded for October 2013. However, sequentially, order intake increased by twelve percent. The total order volume - YTD - increased nearly five percent when compared with the same period of 2013.



The book-to-bill ratio for October 2014 stands at 0.84.



Employment figures increased 2.4 percent compared to October 2013.