© smederevo.org

PKC handed the keys to new Serbian facility

Finnish PKC Group has symbolically been handed the keys t the 20'000 square-meter facility in Smederevo, Serbia by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić.

Juha Torniainen, Chairman of the Board of Directors at PKC, stated that there's still a lot of work left to be done before officially opening the facility early next year. The PKC Group currently has some 370 employees in Smederevo, but the company aims to employ 1'500 people in the future.



The company has already started production in Smederevo – though in a rented facility – and has 370 permanent employees.