Juan Arango promoted to Director of Sales at KYA

After only three months of achievement in the position of Sales Manager at Koh Young America, Juan Arango has been promoted to Director of Sales, assuming his new role as of December 8, 2014.

In his new position, Juan will be in charge of all sales and promotional activities for KYA in the Americas.



Juan joined the Koh Young team on September 1 of this year with his appointment to Sales Manager. He was responsible for overseeing the Koh Young America sales team for the Eastern, Southern and Central US, Canada, and Mexico territories. In addition to the sales force, Juan will manage the application engineers to reinforce technical marketing and promotion efforts.