Inission increases its stake in Incap

Swedish EMS provider, Inission, is still interested in Finnish colleague Incap – and has now increased its ownership in the company to over 30 percent. Which means Inission will be obligated to make an offer for the rest of the shares.

Inission AB, a Swedish EMS provider, has acquired 4'522'948 shares in Incap Corporation. Following this purchase, Inission's ownership in Incap has increased from 28'500'000 shares to 33'022'948 shares corresponding approximately to 30.27% of all the shares and related voting rights in the Company.



Incap does not hold any of its own shares. As a result of the acquisition of the aforesaid shares, Inission will be obligated to make a mandatory public tender offer for all the other shares and securities entitling to the shares in Incap in accordance with Chapter 11, Section 19 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act.



In addition to the already executed share purchase, Inission has received an undertaking from a shareholder representing approximately 7% of all the shares in Incap to irrevocably and unconditionally accept the tender offer.



Inission aims to publish the tender offer on January 7, 2015, at the latest.