© nanoFlowcell Electronics Production | December 12, 2014
nanoFlowcell AG founds nanoProduction BmbH in germany
nanoFlowcell AG expands in Europe with the founding of nanoProduction GmbH, headquartered in Waldshut in the German State of Baden-Wuerttemberg.
nanoProduction GmbH will in the future be responsible for all aspects of manufacturing technology for nanoFlowcell AG Group. With this, another step has been taken towards meeting all the requirements necessary for nanoFlowcell AG to operate as a series-production car manufacturer.
An international World Manufacturer Identifier (WMI) will be required, which is a permit for car manufacturing. In addition, nanoProduction GmbH will conduct all negotiations on behalf of the Group with suppliers and development partners for all matters relating to manufacturing technology, and will put in place the operational steps as well as the formalities required for homologation.
The managing directors of nanoProduction GmbH are Hektor Bertschi and Nunzio La Vecchia.
"In founding nanoProduction GmbH we are systematically moving ahead with the measures necessary to obtain the permit to go into series production. In addition to meeting the extensive technical requirements for the new QUANT, we are also laying the organisational foundations for our undertaking, so as to be able to obtain the series production permit in the very near future,” explained Nunzio La Vecchia.
“At the 2015 Geneva Motor Show in March visitors will already be able to see ample evidence of the dynamic and systematic way in which nanoFlowcell AG works to carry out its technical and developmental functions. We would like to extend a sincere invitation to all friends – and sceptics too – to visit us on our stand to find out for themselves just what huge potential nanoFlowcell and our latest technical and design developments have. We are an innovative R&D company pushing the absolute limits of what is possible in electromobility. We are pioneers exploring new paths no one has embarked on before. And we intend to leave our mark. Our own, unique mark. A lasting and sustainable mark. And car fans will already be able to see evidence of this in Geneva in March 2015. We are looking forward to the reactions of the visitors to our stand,” said Nunzio La Vecchia.
