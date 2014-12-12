© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

GPV invests in Danish technology boost

As of December 2014 GPV will replace one of its Danish production lines with equipment from Yamaha’s YS-series.

Technology’s natural development has contributed to making demands on print mounting exponentially increasing. Furthermore, the design of components will only become more complex, and today everything must be automated to make it cost-effective to produce in Denmark, the company states in a press release.



”Today, complexity means that a memory circuit may have hundreds of legs that must be automatically mounted. Therefore, the mounting process must be very exact, just as the mounting machines must be able to operate very precisely,” says Bo Lybæk, CEO in GPV.



GPV has decided to update its Danish electronics activities. The company has entered into a large, million-Danish-Kroner agreement with the Yamaha distributor CORE-EMT that will update and upgrade the Danish part of GPV’s production line.



”We are very satisfied with this agreement. In a time when much production is moved to Asia, we have been working hard to be correspondingly competitive at our Danish factory. This is an important signal for us to send: that the Danish section of GPV is now completely on a par with the technological development,” says Bo Lybæk.



This agreement entails that GPV replaces a complete production line with screen printers, pick & place and AOI from the Yamaha YS series. Yamaha’s software makes it possible for the modules to talk to each other, in this way ensuring a 100 pc direct surveillance of the production process, says Anders Thomsen, Plant Manager in GPV, and he elaborates:



”The big win is that now we are faster. The time consumption for programming and operations will be strongly reduced, and we shall be able to produce more at a shorter time. Consequently, the cost per unit should really decrease quite considerably.”