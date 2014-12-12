© robwilson39 dreamstime.com

New Euro sales manager for fluid coating systems at Nordson

Nordson Corporation has appointed Jörg Weidauer to the new position of European area sales manager for fluid coating systems.

Mr. Weidauer will oversee sales of the Premier fixed-lip and UltraCoat adjustable-lip die systems, die positioners, and fluid delivery systems in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Until now, Premier coating dies have been widely used chiefly in the Americas, but they are now available in Europe as part of the Nordson Polymer Processing Systems (PPS) range of products.



“Nordson now provides the world’s most diverse portfolio of fluid coating systems,” said Keith Wheeler, director of Nordson’s global fluid coating business. “Jörg brings an extensive knowledge of our complete range of products and of the coating industry that it serves.”