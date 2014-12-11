© escatec

Escatec adds EMC testing to its test capabilities

Escatec has invested in a custom designed Electro-Magnetic Compatibility (EMC) testing cell in its facility in Heerbrugg, Switzerland.

"The EMC cell provides a radio wave free environment to test products for unintentional generation of radio waves that could cause interference," said Michael Walser, Head of Global R&D at Escatec. "Almost all products need to be certified by an independent, ISO/IEC 17025 accredited test house. Reference measurements under ISO/IEC condition point to where improvements are required to fulfil normative requirements. With our own in-house, near field cell we are in the position to repeatably verify the effectiveness of countermeasures taken to address the weakness at a given frequency. This enables the product to be brought to market faster and reduces costs for the customer. Sometimes customers bring prototypes or first samples to Escatec after they have failed EMC pre-certification or certification testing so that we can solve what is creating issues for them."



The addition of the EMC cell is an important part of growing Escatec's contract R&D division. "More and more European companies are coming to us right at the concept stage of a new product," explained Michael Walser. "We offer them a fully integrated and holistic approach from R&D right through to full blown manufacturing that ensures a smooth, rapid creation and manufacture of a product as it is all in-house instead of being passed from one company to the next."