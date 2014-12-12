© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Hughes Circuits boosts pre-CAM capabilities

Hughes Circuits has purchased Orbotech's InSight PCB pre-sales and pre-engineering software.

InSight PCB is a web-based tool for managing and assessing incoming customer PCB data for sales people and engineers that are not CAM experts.



Mr. Jeff Hughes, Vice President PCB Fabrication, Hughes Circuits, Inc. said: “Our success is attributed to our strong focus on helping our customers go from new product introduction to production success. It is extremely important that early on in the design stage we identify unnecessary cost and lead-time design decisions. InSight PCB helps us identify and convey this information to our customers quickly and accurately. Prior to using InSight PCB, only selected customers received this valuable information due to the engineering overhead involved. Now, with the increased productivity gained by using InSight PCB, all our customers have access to this vital information”.



Ben Quarles, Software Solutions Manager for Orbotech Inc., said: “We continue to focus on developing solutions that help fabricators reduce the cycle time of their pre-production processes while increasing accuracy and consistency. We are pleased that Hughes Circuits has joined the fast growing community of InSight PCB users”.