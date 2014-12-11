© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

JOT Automation appoints Petri Halonen as CEO

Petri Halonen has been appointed as JOT Automation Ltd's new CEO. He will start in his new position on February 1, 2015.

Petri Halonen has previously worked as the CEO of Oulu ICT Oy. Before moving to Oulu ICT, he was the CEO of Kuusakoski Oy, and before that, in various leading positions at Pilkington and Draka NK Cables, for example.



"We believe that Petri's experience in business management and commercial and technical expertise will offer excellent support for JOT's international growth strategy. We expect Petri to lead JOT's team in taking our product portfolio and customer relationships to the next stage," said Veikko Lesonen, Chairman of the Board.



"JOT Automation's Board would like to thank the company's previous CEO, Mika Kettula. Under Mika's leadership, the company's customer base has expanded successfully. JOT's customers now include a significant portion of the world's leading electronics manufacturing companies."



Petri Halonen commented on his appointment: "JOT is the world's leading provider of test solutions for production and an industry leader in innovation. I'm very happy to join the team. I'm looking forward to working for a company whose market has an enormous potential for growth."