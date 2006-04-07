SMT & Inspection | April 07, 2006
Aegis receives F&S award in SMT Software
Frost & Sullivan has selected Aegis Industrial Software Corporation as the recipient of the 2006 Company of the Year Award in the surface mount technology (SMT) software sector for its role in helping clients to successfully transition to a lead-free manufacturing process.
With the deadline for the Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) directive approaching on July 1, 2006, electronic manufacturers worldwide are likely to be challenged with effectively employing lead-free components in their products.
The lead-free solder process in electronics assembly brings about different defects, revised production processes as well as inspection criteria. It also introduces more intensive requirements for shop-floor materials control, quality and repair management, materials declaration and total traceability. Aegis' solutions help manufacturers address these challenges through a combined product launch and manufacturing execution platform supporting improved speed, control, and visibility.
The Company of the Year Award is presented to a company that has exhibited excellence in technology innovation, competitive strategy, and leadership within the electronics manufacturing industry on the SMT line. Thus, each year, the Award lauds innovating concepts that pioneer client applications. It recognizes exceptional products and services as well as outstanding customer service.
“Aegis provides a highly competent platform that integrates CAD and bill of materials intelligence to the real-time events and variables emerging from the executing process. A singular solution spanning product data launch, shop-floor materials control, manufacturing execution, quality, test, and analytics yields real enhancement of production processes,” says Frost & Sullivan Research Analyst Deepa Mathew. “Additionally, Aegis' comprehensive, standards-based machine data acquisition technology enables mapping real-time data to the product intelligence, ensuring a high degree of visibility for the customer who wants to keep tabs on any issue in real time. It also yields a unique scope and depth of traceability, for quality and regulatory purposes. Aegis' delivery of a single platform encompassing product intelligence, MES, Quality, analytics, and actual shop-floor product and materials control enables manufacturers to overcome the challenges in their lead-free future.”
