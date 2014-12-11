© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Saab receives FMV order to extend Gripen lease in CZ

Saab has received an order from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) for the extended lease of Gripen from Sweden to the Czech Republic.

This agreement provides for the continuing support and upgrade of the Czech aircraft for a further 12 years. The order is valued at approximately SEK 576 million (roughly EUR 61.4 million)



Gripen has been in service with the Czech Republic since 2005. In May 2014 a new agreement between Sweden and the Czech Republic extended this partnership for a further 12 years. As a result, the Czech Republic will continue to operate 14 Gripen C/D aircraft until at least 2027. Under the terms of this government-to-government agreement Saab acts as a supplier to FMV, which in turn provides the aircraft to the Czech Republic.



“The Czech Republic’s decision is further evidence of Gripen's high capability and great cost-efficiency. It proves again how well the aircraft stands up in global competition. As we develop the next generation of Gripen for Sweden and Brazil, we continue to see great international interest in Gripen C/D”, says Lennart Sindahl, Deputy CEO and Head of Saab’s business area Aeronautics.



The new agreement includes hardware modification of the aircraft and upgrade of system functionality that will deliver a continuing increase in capabilities for the customer. Also included are several years of support for the Czech aircraft by FMV. Work to develop and adapt new mission software for Czech requirements begins immediately. Aircraft modifications will be implemented in about one year’s time.