© zollner

Zollner starts production in Costa Rica

The latest addition to Zollner’s global footprint is its new manufacturing and technical support services plant in Cartago, Costa Rica.

Over the next three years, the company will invest a minimum of USD 10 million and provide 200 new job opportunities. Zollner’s facility in the La Lima Free Zone & Business Park has been established to serve customers throughout the Americas and Canada, as well as support existing production facilities, particularly in the US.