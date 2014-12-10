© pactech

PacTech and NAGASE opens new demo center in Taiwan

PacTech GmbH, along with its parent company NAGASE (Japan), has opened a new demonstration center in Taipei, Taiwan.

The 248 square-meter demo center is open for carrying out demonstrations of PacTech equipment. The solder bumping process can be demonstrated on installed SB2-M and SB2-Jet machines. The reflow and solder repair/rework process can be demonstrated as well.



The demonstration center in Taiwan will enable both companies to strengthen their combined focus on the Asian market.