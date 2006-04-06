Schaffner sells its test system business

Ireland based Schaffner Group is selling the power electronics business line of its test system division to US-based Intepro America, LLC., Santa Ana, California, for an undisclosed sum.

Intepro America, LLC., which specializes in the marketing of power electronics test systems in the North American market, is acquiring Schaffner Ltd., Limerick, Ireland, as well as the corresponding sales and service organizations in the UK and the US. The power electronics segment contributed some CHF 5.1 million to the test system division's revenues in the last fiscal year.



As Fritz Gantert, President & CEO of the Schaffner Group explains: "It has become clear that the divestment of the test system division not as a complete unit, but instead split up into its three core technological business lines, offers the greatest potential value. The sale of the power electronics business line is now the first step as part of the Schaffner Group's plans to focus on the Components business.” The talks with interested parties over the two remaining test system business lines EMC and Cable & ElectroEmulation Test are being pursued as a matter of priority.