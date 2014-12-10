© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Mark Hoad new CFO of TT Electronics

Mark Hoad will succeed Shatish Dasani as Chief Financial Officer of TT Electronics plc, as of 1 January 2015.

Mark previously held the position of Group Finance Director at BBA Aviation plc, a FTSE 250 company, and brings international financial experience. Prior to BBA Aviation, Mark spent nine years in a variety of management roles at RMC Group plc.



Commenting on the appointment, TT's Chairman Sean Watson said: "We are very pleased to be welcoming Mark to the business with his extensive experience and excellent track record. He joins at an important time for TT Electronics; we have reshaped our business and are now focused on driving sustainable long-term profitable growth and restoring shareholder value".



Mark Hoad said: "I am delighted to be joining TT Electronics, a company with a strong heritage and a very exciting future. Along with CEO Richard Tyson and his new leadership team, I look forward to playing a key role in driving the Group's operational and strategic performance".