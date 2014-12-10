© gualtiero boffi dreamstime.com

iQor to relocate global HQ to Florida

iQor is relocating its global headquarters from New York City to St. Petersburg, Florida. More than 100 employees are expected to move into the new, three-floor office space in January 2015.

Back in April 2014, iQor announced the acquisition of St. Petersburg-based Jabil Aftermarket Services. And with the acquisition of Jabil Aftermarket Services, a majority of iQor’s senior leadership team will transition to the new office space once renovations are completed. iQor is also currently hiring for more than 20 corporate positions in the area.



“We are thrilled to be moving iQor’s corporate headquarters to St. Petersburg and to bring jobs and opportunity to a growing and thriving downtown,” said Hartmut Liebel, CEO of iQor. “Given the roots of our aftermarket services business in the region, St. Petersburg is a natural fit for iQor. The region's large pool of highly-skilled talent, strong business climate, and outstanding infrastructure will support iQor's increasing scale and culture of innovation.”



iQor anticipates that it will experience net growth in the number of jobs statewide due to the relocation of its global headquarters and steady demand for its services in the South Florida customer care operations.