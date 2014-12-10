© baloncici dreamstime.com

Nokia expands in Wrocław, Poland

Nokia Networks has signed an agreement to lease 14'000 square-meter of office space in the Polish city of Wrocław.

The new office will sport a research and development laboratory, which sports a center for software engineering. At the new facilities, the company will conduct research and the testing of new telecommunications technologies.



The laboratory will be equipped for testing of base stations, spectrum analysers and radio signal generators.



The project also involves new job opportunities (Nokia already has hired 750 people for the project). And the company is still looking new employees. The center is scheduled to open April 30, 2015.