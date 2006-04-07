New CEO for Assembleon Americas

Assembléon has announced the appointment of Mr. Leo van de Vall in the position of President and CEO of Assembléon Americas Inc. effective 31 March 2006. Mr. Van de Vall will be based in Atlanta, GA, USA.

Mr. van de Vall has more than 20 years experience in various international management positions in Philips. His broad knowledge and experience of the SMT industry and market are ideal credentials for further building Assembléon's strong position in the electronics assembly market in North and South America.