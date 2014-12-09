© vladek dreamstime.com

Simpro acquires bigger share in Noca

In late October, evertiq reported that EMS-provider Simpro bought a majority share in Norwegian EMS provider, Noca AS. Simpro has now expanded its ownership in the company.

In October Simpro acquired 53.48% of the share capital of Noca. The company has now acquired an additional 30.82%, bumping up to total share of ownership to 94.3%.