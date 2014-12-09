© baloncici dreamstime.com

Celanese opens sales center in Turkey

Celanese is opening a new sales center in Istanbul, Turkey, to support customer growth of the company’s intermediate chemistry, engineered materials and emulsion polymers portfolio in Turkey and the greater European region.

“As a leading global supplier of specialty chemicals, high-performance engineering polymers and emulsion polymers products designed to drive growth and innovation across all industries, Celanese will focus the full power of our development support services, advanced products and deep technical knowledge on the success of our customers in Turkey and in the region,” said Todd Elliott, vice president and general manager, Global Sales for Celanese.



The Celanese sales center in Istanbul will serve industries such as automotive, appliance, and medical devices, as well as industrial segments including paints, coatings and adhesives. A team of Celanese representatives will support customers in the region who are accelerating global product innovations within these key industries.



“This region is an important growth market and a focus for Celanese. For example, Turkey is one of the largest major appliance producers in the greater EMEA region and second largest worldwide,” said Maria Ciliberti, vice president, European Sales for Celanese. “The Celanese sales team based in Istanbul will represent our company’s full product portfolio and technical expertise across all business lines to help drive our commitment to be the first-choice chemistry solution source for our customers.”