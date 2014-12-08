How to save a life – using drones

© tu delft

When a cardiac arrest occurs, reactions need to be swift, resuscitation is essential. The Ambulance Drone, equipped with a defibrillator, is designed for this purpose, to minimise the response time.

The bits and pieces that make the drone:

Alec Momont – a student at TU Delft – has taken on this challenge in his thesis. The way of saving life's in the future, is already here.A drone is merely a drone until you give it a purpose. Most people knows about drones either through online retailer Amazon, or as unmanned weapons. But there are other ways to use this technology, ways that can actually save lives.Three counter-rotating twin rotors (can be folded to save space after landing)Equipped with a handle for easy transportWeighs just 4 kg by (3D printed)Can carry a payload of 4 kgCan reach speeds of around 100 km/hThe drones can be equipped with anything really, syringes, bandages, anything within the payload restrictions. This one however, which is the first prototype, is equipped with a defibrillator as payload (see video below).