© baloncici dreamstime.com

Wistron establishes R&D center in Taiwanese

The company has signed contracts with the Kaohsiung government to establish an R&D center in the city of Yanchengpu, in southern Taiwan.

The center – wich will kick off operations in January 2015 – will have some 200 staff members. The Kaohsiung government will assist Wistron in forming partnerships with Universities in the southern region, according to a report in DigiTimes.