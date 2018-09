EIPC summer conference in Venice

EIPC have chosen the city of Venice this year for their Summer Conference, and whilst it may be said that little or no excuse may be needed for a visit to that wonderful city, the programme content offers much to attract the delegate.

Running over two days, June 8th & 9th, the conference will be held at the Novotel Venezia Mestre Castellana. Located near the Lagoon, the hotel is just minutes away from the airport and railway station, is linked to Venice, and is right outside the "Castellana" motorway exit.The programme consists of no less than eight highly-relevant technology sessions, in which subjects include PCB design challenges, an essential look at RoHS compliance; highaccuracy ink-jet printing; laser-repairing of PCBs; imaging technologies, direct digital printing; printed electronics; halogen-free materials and new AOI techniques, amongst no less than twenty-eight very different presentations. The popular Panel Discussions at the end of each session allows for some exchange of views, and for end-users to compare experiences.The Evening Event, Venice by Night, Guided Tour and Networking Dinner at the end of the first day is destined to be as popular as ever, this time dinner is to be on board a chartered motor cruiser which will take the delegates on a gentle tour of the famous lagoon and waterways of the city whilst Italian cuisine at its finest is served.Many of the delegates who have already indicated their intention of attending the Conference have said that the conference provides the perfect platform for a week-end in Venice. To ensure that you join them, please contact sderhaag@eipc.org