Saab receives order for A26 and submarine sensor systems

Saab has received an order from the Swedish Defence Material Administration (FMV) to provide new sensor systems for two A26-type submarines and two Gotland-class submarines.

The contract is valued at SEK 420 million (roughly EUR 45.2 million). This order is one of the terms included in the Letter of Intent covering Swedish armed forces’ underwater capabilities that was signed on 9 June 2014 and refers to the period 2015-2024. Neither a production order for A26-type nor a modification order for Gotland-class has been received for the submarines.



A submarine’s sensor systems detect threats, identify other submarines and surface vessels, and provide support for navigation. These systems will be provided to Saab by other suppliers and there are lengthy lead-times for their delivery. Therefore, the sensors are being ordered in a timely fashion to allow the FMV to move forward on schedule with its plans for the A26 next-generation submarine programme.