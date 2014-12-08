© stadium

Stadium iEMS appoints new UK general manager

Stadium iEMS has upgraded the management structure at the UK iEMS facility in Hartlepool with the appointment of a new General Manager.

Peter Whitley joins Stadium with over 20 years’ experience in the EMS market including senior commercial and operational roles at Plexus Corp, Jabil Circuit Inc. and SVI.



Charlie Peppiatt, CEO said: “The Stadium iEMS global business is considerably strengthened by the appointment of Peter to the UK Team which follows further integration between our manufacturing centres of excellence in Asia (Dongguan, China) and Europe (Hartlepool, UK).”



He continued: “Peter will work closely with Sohan Singh, Global iEMS Managing Director to deliver a seamless global engineering and manufacturing model offering our customers a true mix of local support and multi-region best value production strategies – enhanced by value added adjacent technologies in power, interface and displays and wireless devices.”