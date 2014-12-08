© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

Systronic of Cimulec Group goes with Orbotech’s AOI

French PCB manufacturer, Systronic, has purchased Orbotech’s Fusion 22 AOI system.

“Orbotech’s Fusion system is the right choice for the aerospace market; as it was shown it is the AOI system available today able to detect impurities in the base materials. These impurities can cause problems in the functionality of aerospace products. Systronic supports the recent initiative of the European Space Agency with base material suppliers and PCB manufacturers in order to ensure zero risk of contamination in PCB for space applications," explains Mr. Philippe Pernot, CEO of Systronic. “We decided to purchase the Fusion 22, after successful implementations at two of the Group’s sites, where we experienced firsthand the system’s reliability complete with excellent detection abilities and very low false alarms. Further, purchasing an additional Fusion system enables increased synergy across the Group with regard to technical performance and abilities.”



“We are pleased that Systronic has once again made Orbotech a vendor-of-choice for AOI. Their recent decision to buy an additional Fusion system is indicative of the strong partnership between our two companies,” commented Hadar Himmelman, President of Orbotech West. “We look forward to supporting Systronic in the future by continuing to provide them with our leading technology and unmatched level of support and service.”