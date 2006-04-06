Salcomp builds plant in Chennai

Finnish mobile phone charger maker Salcomp is the latest supplier to Nokia that announce its intention to establish a production unit in Chennai, India. Salcomp said in a statement Thursday it plans to build a production unit in Chennai, India.

Construction will start this spring and production is scheduled to begin in the first half of 2007. The value of the first phase of the investment is about 6 million euros. Chennai has been a hot destination for Finnish electronics makers since Nokia recently established a handset unit there. Elcoteq, Perlos and Aspocomp are examples of other finnish manufacturers that currently constructing units in the area.