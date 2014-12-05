© tag heuer

TAG Heuer working on a smartwatch

So with all the big players in the industry releasing – or working on – wearables left and right, it doesn't really come as a surprise when we hear that TAG Heuer is planning on presenting its own smartwatch at CES.

The Swiss-based watchmaker, TAG Heuer is reportedly planning to present a smartwatch at the Consumer Electronics Showcase, running next month, according to a report from Business Insider.



The rumour doesn't come as a total surprise, as the company already announced in early fall that it was working on a smart device (but back then there were talks about Apple being in on it). Nevertheless, new details are in: the company has opted for an Intel Processor and also moved away from the touch screen in favour of a more traditional look.