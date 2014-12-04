© alexey utemov dreamstime.com

Three Samsung mobile exec leave after sliding profits

As a result of declining profits, three executives are will be leaving Samsung Electronics' mobile division.

The three executives report directly to the division chief J.K Shin. Among the departures global marketing chief D.J. Lee is included, according to a Reuters report citing a person with knowledge in the matter.



Samsung has declined to comment on the matter. Samsung has been loosing traction of the smartphone market as the company's marketshare has fallen YoY for the last three quarters, the report concludes.