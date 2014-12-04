© trueffelpix dreamstime.com

New CEO at KUKA Robotics Corporation US

KUKA Robotics Corporation has appointed Joseph A. Gemma Jr., as President and CEO of KUKA Robotics Corporation US.

Mr. Gemma’s appointment is part of an on-going reorganisation process within KUKA’s Robotics group. Stuart Shepherd hands over his responsibility as a president and CEO of KUKA Robotics Corp to Mr Gemma, but continues to be involved with the company in his role as Vice President Sales.



“Leading the KUKA Robotics Corporation US organization has been a highlight in my career,” said Mr. Shepherd. “We are delighted that Joe will join our management team and believe he will further enhance our regional capabilities to support KUKA Robotics’ continued sales and earnings growth.”



“I’m pleased to take up my new role as President and CEO at KUKA Robotics,” says Joseph Gemma. “I look forward to working with the dedicated employees to further the company’s market leadership and growth by bringing new levels of innovation, customer experience and value to the marketplace.”