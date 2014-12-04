© mopic _dreamstime.com

Rumour: Pegatron to get the bulk of iPhone 6s orders

EMS provider Pegatron could possibly get the bulk of the orders for Apple's next-gen 4.7-inch iPhone next year.

Apple's outsourcing strategy has changed since Tim Cook took over as captain of the ship, back in 2011. And for the next product cycle – the iPhone 6s – which should be out in September 2015, Pegatron might actually become the main source for assembly, with more than 50% of the 4.7-inch allocation, according to a report in Focus Taiwan citing a European brokerage.



Pegatron has been assembling iPhones for Apple since 2012 when the company got orders for the iPhone 4s, and then continued with the iPhone 5c, and now the new model, the report concludes.