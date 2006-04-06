DEK wins industry award

DEK has won a prestigious industry award for its ProFlow® DirEKt Imaging technology. At the Nepcon China 2006 exhibition in Shanghai, China, DEK will receive the award for best entry in the Dispensing Systems/Equipment category at the Electronics Manufacturing Asia Innovation Awards 2006.

Commented Peland Koh, General Manager for DEK Asia Pacific, “These awards recognize and reward excellence in the electronics industry, and are given to the companies that achieve the highest standards in driving the industry forward. As such, we are obviously delighted that our innovative ProFlow® DirEKt Imaging technology has been singled out for this special recognition in Asia.”



Since its introduction, ProFlow systems have been installed by DEK customers in all corners of the globe, representing around 80% of all enclosed printheads currently in action worldwide. In migrating from squeegees to enclosed printhead technology through the adoption of ProFlow® DirEKt Imaging technology, users have benefited from enhanced throughput, higher process yields, improved efficiency, and lower material consumption.