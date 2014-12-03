© andreypopov dreamstime.com

IDEX partners with Flextronics

IDEX ASA, a developer of high performance fingerprint sensors, has entered into a partnership to provide its fingerprint sensors, including swipe and touch sensors to Flextronics.

According to a recent MarketsandMarkets research report, the global fingerprint sensors market is projected to exceed USD 14 Billion by 2020, growing at a high CAGR of 16.8% from 2014 to 2020.



“Flextronics recognizes the importance of Biometric authentication and fingerprint sensing as a security measure in today’s marketplace,” said Anita Ganti, vice president of global technology at Flextronics. “We see great value in partnering with IDEX to further expand our Open Innovation Platform and provide our valued customers with innovative technology solutions.”



“We are pleased to become the first fingerprint sensor provider to be added to the Open Innovation Platform at Flextronics. The Company has a strong track record of introducing innovative solutions to its customers and meeting increasing demands for rapid time to market for new technologies,” said Dr. Hemant Mardia, CEO of IDEX. “Given the high interest in fingerprint sensors in the marketplace, the timing of the partnership is ideal and we believe that IDEX will be able to further expand its customer distribution as a result of this partnership.”