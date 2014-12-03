© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Quantel updates with two new Mycronic placement machines

Quantel, has purchased two Mycronic MY200LX-14 pick-and-place machines, arranged in a synergy configuration, giving a total line rated at 32'000 components per hour with 352 x 8 mm feeder locations.

Quantel develops content creation systems for broadcast, post and DI. At its Newbury plant, Quantel has facilities for PCB assembly and manufacture, which make use of Mycronic equipment.



“There are many companies that manufacture pick-and-place machines that are supposedly similar to the MY200 platform but none of their products are as consistently accurate as the machines Mycronic have supplied to us,” explained Chris Moore, Director of Manufacturing at Quantel. “The high accuracy of the machines is crucial for our demanding designs and, because our batch sizes are often small, the fast changeovers offered by the Mycronic machines are also essential.”



“The technology used in the Mycronic machines, combined with their extensive software suite is virtually unparalleled in its effectiveness, and the patented Agilis feeders are exceptionally well conceived. Having used Mycronic and Mydata products for more than two decades, we are well aware of the company's capabilities and its business ethos.” Moore continued.



“Our relationship with Quantel has been going on for years and that is because they know we are a reliable and professional team,” explained Jason Gross, Group Technical Director for Mycronic UK, Benelux and Russia. “Based on its positive experience with us, Quantel placed this latest substantial order a few months ago.”