Orbotech receives order for 1'000th direct imaging system

Chinese PCB manufacturer, Red Board, has selected Orbotech’s latest Direct Imaging system, the Nuvogo 800, to increase productivity and accuracy in the production of its HDI PCBs for mobile phones.

This marks the 1'000th DI system sale achieved by Orbotech to date.



“Over the years we have consistently selected Orbotech’s industry-leading tools, which have provided us with advanced capabilities and critical production advantages,” said Mr. Sammy Yip, Managing Director of Red Board Ltd. “We have chosen the Nuvogo 800 system because it offers us the flexibility and unrivalled production accuracy that is essential to our PCB manufacturing, while lowering overall operational costs. By using the Nuvogo 800, we will continue to provide optimal value to our customers.”



Commenting on this announcement, Mr. Arik Gordon, PCB Division President at Orbotech, said: “The sale of our 1,000th DI system is a significant occasion for Orbotech, and one that we are honored to share with Red Board, which has been an esteemed customer and strong partner over many years.” He added: “We thank all of our customers for their ongoing business and look forward to continuing to provide best-in-class DI systems for years to come.” Mr. Gordon concluded: “I would also like to take the opportunity to thank the global Orbotech team, without whose knowledge, industry expertise, commitment to innovation and technological excellence the development of the Nuvogo 800 would have been impossible.”