Eurocircuits adds support engineer for Spain and Portugal

Eurocircuits has appointed Claudio Cardoso Guardao as Customer Support Engineer for Spain and Portugal.

Claudio is a native speaker of Portuguese and is also fluent in Spanish, French and English. He is working out of Eurocircuits’ headquarters offices in Mechelen, Belgium.



Dirk Stans, one of Eurocircuits’ two Managing Partners and Marketing Director, explains: “Spain and Portugal make up an increasingly important market for us. We already have a significant number of customers and we want to be able to support them in their native languages. We were fortunate to find Claudio who already has experience in international customer support, based here in Belgium. As well as providing online and offline support for our customers, he has begun translating the technical papers on our website into Spanish and Portuguese, part of our drive to provide all our customers with easily accessible technical and online tools to help them bring their new products to market on time and on budget.”



Claudio adds: “Eurocircuits attracted me as a dynamic and future-focussed company with a powerful, web-based business model. I have already spent time in the company’s factories in Germany and Hungary learning how we make PCBs, as well as time working with colleagues in Mechelen to understand the tools and systems we have in place to support of customers. Now I look forward to helping our customers in Spain and Portugal turn their designs into finished PCBs as quickly and as efficiently as possible.”