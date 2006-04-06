Agfa and MIE intensify co-operation

Agfa Deutschland GmbH, in Cologne, and MIE GmbH, in Friedrichsdorf, have been working together successfully for the past 2 years. MIE has expanded the distribution of Agfa Vivaldi films in Central- and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa and increased market share in this region.

As a result of these positive developments, both firms have agreed to further develop the partnership: As of January 2006, MIE has started the distribution of Agfa films in Germany. The aim of the cooperation is to help stimulate the largest European film market in the PCB-industry. Both firms aim to successfully launch to their partners in the PCB industry the new photo tool film generation Idealine - the successor product to the Vivaldi films.