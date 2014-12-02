© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com Electronics Production | December 02, 2014
HMicro partners with Flextronics Lab IX
HMicro, a wireless solutions firm developing integrated products for medical, industrial and the broad Internet of Things, is partnering with Flextronics as a member of its Lab IX program.
This collaboration will provide HMicro with access to Flextronics’ design and engineering support, manufacturing and supply chain and distribution expertise.
The partnership includes an equity investment as well as engineering support and access to manufacturing technologies that combines HMicro’s REACH Wireless Technology with Flextronics design and manufacturing.
“Lab IX exists to help hardware startups with disruptive technology execute to their full potential, and we are delighted to add HMicro to our portfolio,” said Oshri Kaplan, Director at Flextronics Lab IX. “With an innovative wireless design from a superlatively talented and experienced team that has a track record of success, HMicro aligns perfectly with Lab IX’s goal to partner and enable connected world start-ups.”
Flextronics’ design and manufacturing capabilities will enable HMicro’s requirements to bring the company’s REACH Wireless Technology to market.
“Flextronics Lab IX is a perfect partner for us,” said Surendar Magar, CEO of HMicro. “They have the expertise to bring our innovative REACH-based products to market quickly, and readily support our customers’ high-volume requirements.”
As part of their partnership, Lab IX and HMicro will jointly develop a small integrated module that simplifies OEM design, requiring only an external antenna and battery to build a complete wireless node. Other product will include an ECG Patch and Adaptor which will “cut the wire” in patient monitoring.
The partnership includes an equity investment as well as engineering support and access to manufacturing technologies that combines HMicro’s REACH Wireless Technology with Flextronics design and manufacturing.
“Lab IX exists to help hardware startups with disruptive technology execute to their full potential, and we are delighted to add HMicro to our portfolio,” said Oshri Kaplan, Director at Flextronics Lab IX. “With an innovative wireless design from a superlatively talented and experienced team that has a track record of success, HMicro aligns perfectly with Lab IX’s goal to partner and enable connected world start-ups.”
Flextronics’ design and manufacturing capabilities will enable HMicro’s requirements to bring the company’s REACH Wireless Technology to market.
“Flextronics Lab IX is a perfect partner for us,” said Surendar Magar, CEO of HMicro. “They have the expertise to bring our innovative REACH-based products to market quickly, and readily support our customers’ high-volume requirements.”
As part of their partnership, Lab IX and HMicro will jointly develop a small integrated module that simplifies OEM design, requiring only an external antenna and battery to build a complete wireless node. Other product will include an ECG Patch and Adaptor which will “cut the wire” in patient monitoring.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments