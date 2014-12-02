© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

HMicro partners with Flextronics Lab IX

HMicro, a wireless solutions firm developing integrated products for medical, industrial and the broad Internet of Things, is partnering with Flextronics as a member of its Lab IX program.

This collaboration will provide HMicro with access to Flextronics’ design and engineering support, manufacturing and supply chain and distribution expertise.



The partnership includes an equity investment as well as engineering support and access to manufacturing technologies that combines HMicro’s REACH Wireless Technology with Flextronics design and manufacturing.



“Lab IX exists to help hardware startups with disruptive technology execute to their full potential, and we are delighted to add HMicro to our portfolio,” said Oshri Kaplan, Director at Flextronics Lab IX. “With an innovative wireless design from a superlatively talented and experienced team that has a track record of success, HMicro aligns perfectly with Lab IX’s goal to partner and enable connected world start-ups.”



Flextronics’ design and manufacturing capabilities will enable HMicro’s requirements to bring the company’s REACH Wireless Technology to market.



“Flextronics Lab IX is a perfect partner for us,” said Surendar Magar, CEO of HMicro. “They have the expertise to bring our innovative REACH-based products to market quickly, and readily support our customers’ high-volume requirements.”



As part of their partnership, Lab IX and HMicro will jointly develop a small integrated module that simplifies OEM design, requiring only an external antenna and battery to build a complete wireless node. Other product will include an ECG Patch and Adaptor which will “cut the wire” in patient monitoring.