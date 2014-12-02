© kritchanut dreamstime.com

TE completes acquisition of Xiamen Delixing/Sibas business

TE Connectivity has completed its acquisition of the business of Xiamen Electric Equipment Co., Ltd. (Delixing) and Xiamen SIBAS Connectors Co., Ltd. (Sibas).

Delixing/Sibas is a privately owned manufacturer of heavy duty connectors used in machinery equipment, factory automation, power management and railway applications. Delixing/Sibas, which generated revenues in 2013 of USD 10 million, was established in 1998 and is located in Xiamen City in South Fujian, China. Their heavy duty connectors expand TE’s range of solutions for harsh environment applications.



For reporting purposes, the business will be included as part of TE’s Industrial Solutions segment.