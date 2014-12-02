© designersart dreamstime.com

IMI raises funds for expansion

Philippine-based EMS provider, Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. (IMI) has managed to raise PHP 1.6 billion (EUR 28.8 million) from its domestic public offering of primary common shares.

The use of the proceeds will be primarily for capital expenditure, business expansion, refinancing of debt and general corporate purposes.



Capital expenditure and business expansion, which constitute around 70% of the proceeds, will be focused on the Company’s operations in Bulgaria, China, Czech Republic, Mexico and the Philippines.